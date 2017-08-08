Niedersachsen: Produzenten verzeichneten deutlich höhere Spargelernte

Nach vorläufigen Ergebnissen des Landesamtes für Statistik Niedersachsen (LSN) wurden in diesem Jahr in Niedersachsen 30.300 t Spargel gestochen. Die niedersächsische Spargelernte ist damit um 14,6 % höher ausgefallen als 2016.
Diese Produktionssteigerung ist darauf zurückzuführen, dass die niedersächsischen Erzeuger die Anbaufläche seit Jahren kontinuierlich vergrößert haben. Im Vergleich zu 2013 wurde die im Ertrag stehende Fläche um 19,3 % auf 5.100 ha ausgeweitet. Außerdem konnte den Statistikern zufolge 2017 mit 59,1 Dezitonnen pro Hektar (dt/ha) auch der höchste Ertrag seit 2013 erzielt werden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr stieg der Ertrag um 10,1 %.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.