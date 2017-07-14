Niederlande: Zusteller PostNL steigt in belgisches E-Food-Geschäft ein

Der niederländische Zustelldienst PostNL möchte seine Marktposition im Benelux-Raum stärken und wird zukünftig auch online bestellte Lebensmittel in Belgien ausliefern. Dadurch sollen auch niederländische und internationale Anbieter von u.a. Frischwaren stärker Zugriff auf den belgischen Markt erhalten.
Den Auftakt macht PostNL mit der Auslieferung von Mahlzeitboxen für Marley Spoon, für die niederländische Bio-Supermarktkette Ekoplaza sowie den Einzelhändler Carrefour, der 780 Niederlassungen in Belgien besitzt. Die Distribution erfolgt an fünf Tagen in der Woche von Wilrijk aus für ganz Flandern und Brüssel. Für Carrefour liefert PostNL in den Provinzen Antwerpen und Limburg aus. Zum Einsatz kommt eine von der Universität Wageningen entwickelte Kühlbox, die bis zur Übergabe der Ware an den Besteller zur Bewahrung der Temperatur versiegelt bleibt.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.