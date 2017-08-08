Niederlande: Weniger Erzeuger produzieren mehr Erdbeeren

Wie Statistics Netherlands (CBS) bekannt gab, hat sich die Zahl der Erdbeer-Produzenten in den Niederlanden zwischen 2006 und 2017 um fast die Hälfte reduziert. Auch die Anbaufläche schrumpfte in diesem Zeitraum um etwa 5 %.
Am 1. April 2017 belief sich das gesamte Erdbeeranbaugebiet auf 1.630 ha, gegenüber 1.780 ha im Rekordjahr 2012. Die Anbaufläche in Gewächshäusern und zugänglichen Polytunneln ist seit 2006 von 250 ha auf 400 ha gestiegen. 76 % der niederländischen Erdbeeren wurden Freilandanbau erzeugt, im Jahr 2006 waren es noch 85 %.
Die Anbaufläche von Erdbeeren verringerte sich, aber auch die Zahl der Erzeuger ging rapide zurück. 2017 waren 450 Bauernhöfe mit Erdbeeranbau beschäftigt, etwa 380 weniger als im Jahr 2006 (-46 %). Die Produktion im Freilandanbau und im geschützten Anbau sank um etwa die gleiche Rate.
Lesen Sie mehr zu diesem Thema in Ausgabe 31-32/2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
