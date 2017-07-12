Niederlande: Sligro Food Group mit über 2,8 Milliarden Euro Umsatz in 2016

Die Sligro Food Group konnte damit einem Umsatzzuwachs von 5,4% gegenüber dem Vorjahr realisieren. Im Bereich Foodservice erzielte das Unternehmen sogar einen Umsatzzuwachs in 8,6% auf mehr als 1,98 Mrd Euro.
In der Kategorie Foodretail musste Sligo jedoch einen Umsatzrückgang in Höhe von 1,7% auf 827 Mio Euro hinnehmen. Das schlechte vierte Quartal 2016 hat daran maßgeblichen Anteil. Denn in diesem Zeitraum blieben die Umsätze um 5% hinter denen des Vorjahres zurück.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
