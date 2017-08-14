Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 14. August 2017
14.08.2017

Niederlande: Rijk Zwaan kauft weitere Betriebsflächen hinzu

Niederlande: Rijk Zwaan kauft weitere Betriebsflächen hinzu

Der globale Saatgutplayer befindet sich weiter auf Expansionskurs. Das Unternehmen hat auf dem Gelände des Industrie- und Gewächshausparks AFC Nieuw Prinsenland im niederländischen Dinteloord weitere 23 ha Fläche hinzugekauft.

Dies berichtet die Online-Ausgabe von „De Stem“. Bereits in 2015 hatte Rijk Zwaan dort 26 ha an Betriebsfläche erworben. Welcher Bestimmung das neue Areal zugeführt wird, steht zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt noch nicht fest. Die bereits bestehenden Flächen werden für die Errichtung von Gewächshäusern und Büros genutzt.

Kategorie: Produktion
