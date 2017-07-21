Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 21. Juli 2017
21.07.2017

Niederlande: Kleinere Ernte bei Äpfeln und Birnen erwartet

Laut einer Prognose der Vereinigung niederländischer Obsterzeuger (NFO) wird in dieser Saison bei Äpfeln mit einem Rückgang von rund 25 % und bei Birnen von 18 %  gerechnet.

Insgesamt soll die Erntemenge bei Äpfeln 233.000 t erreichen, im Birnenbereich geht die Saisonprognose von einem Volumen in Höhe von 307.000 t aus. Die niederländische Apfelproduktion weist nach NFO-Angaben in diesem Jahr eine Fläche von 6.950 ha auf, bei Birnen liegt sie bei 9.750 ha. Damit ist die Schere zwischen Apfel- und Birnenproduktion in den Niederlanden noch weiter auseinandergegangen.

Kategorie: Produktion
