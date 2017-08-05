Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 5. August 2017
30.01.2017

Nicaragua: Bauarbeiten an neuem Kanal sollen im ersten Quartal 2017 beginnen

Der Panama-Kanal soll bald Konkurrenz bekommen.

50 Mrd USD soll der Bau des Nicaragua-Kanals kosten, der noch im ersten Quartal 2017 im Hafen von Brito beginnen soll, wie El Nuevo Diario berichtet.

Die Arbeiten für den 276 km langen und zwischen 230 m bis 280 m breiten Kanal hätten laut der verantwortlichen HKND-Gruppe bereits Ende 2016 beginnen sollen, durch ausstehende Prüfungen und Geländevoraussetzungen sei es aber zu Verzögerungen gekommen. Die HKND-Gruppe peile jetzt eine deutlich größere Kapazität an, als im ursprünglichen Konzept vorgesehen. Nicaragua hoffe, mit dem Kanal das Bruttoinlandsprodukt zu verdoppeln.


Kategorie: Logistik
