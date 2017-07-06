Neues Dip-Vergnügen von Florette – drei Sorten Hummus

Frische Gemüseaufstriche für den gesunden Genuss zwischendurch: Florette erweitert seine Produktpalette um frische Gemüseaufstriche – drei verschiedene Hummus-Varianten – die sich als Brotaufstrich oder in Kombination mit Gemüse-Sticks als Dip für den schnellen, aber gesunden Genuss zwischendurch eignen.
Die traditionelle, orientalische Spezialität auf Kichererbsenbasis ist je nach Sorte mit Sesam, Kalamata Oliven oder roter Paprika verfeinert und besticht durch ihre cremige Textur. Alle Hummus-Varianten sind frei von Farb- und Konservierungsstoffen sowie künstlichen Aromen und ab sofort erhältlich. Der empfohlene EVP für die 175 g-Packung liegt bei 2,29 Euro. i.e.
ANANAS-UMFRAGE
Wie setzen konventioneller LEH und Discounter die Frucht in Szene?
KÜHLKETTE
Persihable Center Frankfurt optimiert Prozesse durch einheitlichen IT-Einsatz
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Obsterzeuger erhalten weitere 70 Millionen Euro Unterstützung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
