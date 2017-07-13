Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 13. Juli 2017
13.07.2017

München: Edeka startet mit neuem Nahversorgungskonzept

München: Edeka startet mit neuem Nahversorgungskonzept

In Kürze wird Edeka Südbayern in München die ersten drei Märkte des neuen Formats „Express“ aus dem übernommenen Tengelmann-Filialnetz eröffnen, berichtet die Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Es soll sich um Standorte mit einer Fläche von weniger als 600 m² handeln, bis Ende September sollen demnach weitere 50 Märkte ans Netz gehen. Im Frühjahr 2016 hatte Edeka einen ersten Testlauf in Hildesheim unternommen, auch hier fiel die Wahl bereits auf eine Innenstadtlage.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
