Monsanto: Aktionäre stimmen Übernahme durch Bayer zu

99% der Monsanto-Aktionäre haben der Übernahme durch Bayer am 13. Dezember zugestimmt. Wie die Süddeutsche Zeitung berichtet, will Bayer für Monsanto 66 Mrd Euro zahlen, für jede Aktie bietet Bayer 128 USD.
„Wir sind zufrieden, dass wir so eine starke Unterstützung von unseren Aktionären bekommen haben“, sagte Monsanto-Chef Hugh Grant. Da aber noch Kartellwächter aus dutzenden Ländern zustimmen müssten, sei die Übernahme noch nicht besiegelt. Bis Ende 2017 werde man noch verhandeln. Kommt die Übernahme nicht zustande, muss Bayer zwei Mrd USD an Monsanto zahlen. Probleme bereiten könnte der neue US-Präsident Donald Trump, der bereits während seines Wahlkampfes gesagt hatte, dass er die übergroße Macht einiger Konzerne nicht gutheiße.
EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM
Höhere Zahlungsbereitschaft der Verbraucher für Tomaten-Spezialitäten
BIO-PRODUKTE
Absatz weiter beleben durch Geschmack und Nachhaltigkeit
DEUTSCHER FRUCHT PREIS 2017
"LEH setzt zu wenig Branchenlösungen am PoS um"
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|24
|16.06.2017
|06.06.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|23.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.