Metro: Neues Zentrallager soll bis 2018 in Marl entstehen

In Marl soll bis 2018 das größte Logistikzentrum des Handelskonzerns Metro für Real und Cash & Carry entstehen, berichtet die Lebensmittel Zeitung.
235.000 m2 soll das Zentrum groß werden. Die Metro wolle dadurch mehr Effizienz bei der Lagerhaltung und kürzere Transportwege schaffen. Die konzerneigene Servicegesellschaft Metro Logistics übernehme die Distribution von mehr als 26.000 Produkten, heißt es weiter.
BANANEN
Starker Dollar und schwache Preise
FRESHFEL-JAHRESTAGUNG
Neue Lösungen für neue Zielgruppen
MELONEN AUS MURCIA
Hohe Temperaturen kurbeln den Verkauf an
SÜDAFRIKA
EU bleibt wichtigster Markt für die Citrus-Branche
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
