Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 10. April 2017
Keine news_id übergeben.

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Keine news_id übergeben.

Jobmarkt

10.03.2017

Der Bauern- und Winzerverband Rheinland-Pfalz Süd e.V. und die Pfälzische Früh-, Speise- und Veredlungskartoffel-Erzeugergemeinschaft w.V. suchen eine/n Referent/in für den Bereich Kartoffeln in Neustadt a. d. Weinstraße

02.03.2017

Rewe Group: Zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt suchen wir eine qualifizierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als Einkaufsbeauftragten (m/w) Gemüse für den Bereich Ware Ultrafrische 1 am Standort Köln.

27.02.2017

Chiquita Switzerland: Key Account Manager (m/f) Switzerland

20.02.2017

Frutania GmbH: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine/n Mitarbeiter/in Warenkontrolle/QS für Obst & Gemüse in Voll- und Teilzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 14/2017

B(ä)eerenstarke Branche

SPANIEN
Erzeuger wollen Angebot auf zwölf Monate ausdehnen

GLOBAL BERRY CONGRESS
Unternehmen müssen weiter am Erfolg arbeiten

BLE
Arbeitstagung behandelt Sorten- und Markenschutz bei Äpfeln

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
14 07.04.2017 28.03.2017 • Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
15 15.04.2017 04.04.2017 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
16 21.04.2017 11.04.2017 • Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Interpack, Düsseldorf, 04.-10.05.2017)
17 28.04.2017 18.04.2017 • Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien (Macfrut, Rimini, 10.-12.05.2017)

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 05.05.2017 25.04.2017 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

09.04.2017

Sol & Agrifood

The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

10.04.2017

Agra Middle East

The region's leading agribusiness event

11.04.2017

WorldFood Warsaw

The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

12.04.2017

China Refrigeration

International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...

18.04.2017

Transrussia

International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services and Technologies

20.04.2017

Slow Food Messe

Markt des guten Geschmacks

22.04.2017

FoodAfrica

Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide

Unsere Publikationen

Fruchthandel Magazin
Leading Brands
Technik Trends Special
Fruitnet Future Trends
Fruchthandel Warenkunde
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide

Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.