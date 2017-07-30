Marokko: Ungewöhnlich niedrige Preise bei Mandarinen sorgen für Krise

Vor allem Erzeuger in der Region Berkane seien betroffen, wie Agri Maroc schreibt. Weil die Kosten für die Ernte derzeit höher lägen als der Marktpreis, hätten sich die Erzeuger dazu entschieden, nicht zu ernten.
Landwirtschaftsminister Aziz Akhannouch habe sich mit Verantwortlichen getroffen, um Lösungen in Bezug auf Anbau, Märkte, Sortenausgeglichenheit, Anzahl der Packstationen und Marketingstrategien zu finden. „Der erste Markt, um den wir uns kümmern wollen ist der eigene, der 400.000 t aufnehmen kann, aber organisiert werden muss. Dann können wir gute Qualität und Rückverfolgbarkeit für den Export garantieren“, sagte Khalid Bounajma, Präsident von Ascam.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
