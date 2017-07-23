Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Sonntag, 23. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
16.01.2017

Manss GmbH: Gemüsering Stuttgart wird Mitgesellschafter der Gruppe

Seit 1. Januar 2017 ist die Gemüsering Stuttgart GmbH Mitgesellschafter der Manss GmbH Frischeservice und den dazugehörigen Unternehmen. In einer Pressemitteilung teilte die Manss Gruppe mit, dass die Familien Reinhard und Benjamin Horstmann die Geschäftsführung und Verantwortung behalten würden.

Die Familie Horstmann bleibe zudem Gesellschafter. Der Einstieg des Gemüserings soll eine größere Nähe zum Bereich Produktion sowie gemeinsame Möglichkeiten in der Beschaffung ergeben. Das operative Geschäft der Manss Gruppe bleibe von den Veränderungen unberührt, die positive Entwicklung der Unternehmen aber weiter fortgeführt werden.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
AMI: Gute Warenverfügbarkeit an Eissalaten 21.07.2017
Laster kippt auf A27 um - Einsatzkräfte müssen Äpfel au... 21.07.2017
Spreewald: 15. Hallenschau „Müßiggang und Sommerfrüchte... 21.07.2017
QS: Praxisstudie zur Rückverfolgbarkeit in kleinen und ... 20.07.2017
Italien: Zweckverband für Pfirsiche und Nektarinen aus ... 20.07.2017
„Querida“ macht Erdbeeren zur teuren Delikatesse 20.07.2017
ZVG: Papenburger Gartenbau – modern und leistungsstark 20.07.2017
BVEO: Der Salat macht sich vom Acker ... und mischt die... 20.07.2017
71 Prozent aller Berufstätigen bleiben auch im Urlaub e... 20.07.2017
EU: Fortschritte bei Verhandlungen über Handelsabkommen... 19.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2017

Risiko-Management immer wichtiger

DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert

NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus

SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.