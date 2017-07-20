Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 20. Juli 2017
19.07.2017

Maersk Line: Systeme laufen nach Cyber Attacke noch nicht zu 100 Prozent

Vor drei Wochen hatte der Petya-Angriff die Systeme zahlreicher Unternehmen lahm gelegt. Wie reefertrends berichtet, laufen die Systeme bei Maersk Line noch nicht wieder zu 100 Prozent.

So könne es noch an einigen Standorten zu Verzögerungen in der Anlaufzeit kommen. Auch beim Online-Bestellschein und kurzfristigen Angeboten für Trockengüter, die per E-Mail verschickt werden, komme es noch zu Verzögerungen. Bis zur KW 30 rechne man aber damit, dass alle Systeme wieder normal laufen.

Kategorie: Logistik
