Macfrut: Feldtechnik im Fokus

700 Quadratmeter werde das Feld mit der modernsten Feldtechnik für das Gartenbausystem in der Messehalle in Rimini groß sein, erklärte Filippo Fabbri, Pressesprecher der Macfrut in einer Mitteilung.
Auf der Messet werde vom 10. bis 12. Mai 2017 ein bebautes Feld reproduziert, auf dem landwirtschaftliche Maschinen ihr Leistungsspektrum demonstrieren. Besonders für den Bereich des Gemüseanbaus (Sämaschinen, Pflanzmaschinen, Erntemaschinen) sei dies interessant, so der Präsident von Cesena Fiera Renzo Piraccini. Neben diesen Maschinen wolle man auch wieder live den Einsatz von Drohnen zeigen.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
