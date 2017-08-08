LEH: Massiver Stellenabbau bei Sainsbury's erwartet

Wie die Seite finanzen.net unter Berufung auf den Sunday Telegraph berichtet, erwägt Großbritanniens zweitgrößte Supermarktkette Sainsbury's den Abbau von 1000 Stellen.
Dabei handele es sich um Arbeitsplätze in der Verwaltung, die im Rahmen von Kosteneinsparungen von 500 Millionen Pfund wegfallen sollten. Konkrete Pläne sollten im kommenden Monat bekanntgegeben werden. Ein Sprecher des Unternehmens erklärte, er äußere sich nicht über Spekulationen zu Streichungen. Sainsbury's hatte erst im März angekündigt, 400 Angestellte im Verkauf zu entlassen.
Die britischen Supermärkte stehen unter Druck, der Konkurrenz deutscher Discounter wie Aldi und Lidl zu trotzen. Auch Tesco hatte im Juni erklärt, 1200 Stellen in der Verwaltung streichen zu wollen.
