Kuehne + Nagel Group in good shape

In 2016, the Kuehne + Nagel Group once again achieved profitable growth leading to new record highs in both earnings for the year with CHF 720 million and EBIT margin at 5.6 per cent.
The turnover in 2016 amounted to CHF 19,985 Mio (2015: CHF 20,283 Mio), net turnover 16,525 (2015: CHF 16,731 Mio), gross profit CHF 6,550 Mio (2015: CHF 6,251 Mio), Operational result (EBITDA) CHF 1,110 Mio (2015: CHF 1,041 Mio), EBIT CHF 918 Mio (2015: CHF 850 Mio). Earnings for the year: new record high with CHF 720 Mio. In 2015 the earnings amounted to CHF 679 Mio. Volume development: growth above market in all business units Profitability: improved gross profit and operational result, high conversion rates in sea and airfreight
Dividend proposal 10 % up compared to the previous year: CHF 5.50 (2015: CHF 5.00)
FRESH CUT
Neues European Convenience Forum 2018 in Hamburg
DFHV
Jahrestagung in München stellte Zukunftsperspektiven und mögliche Cyberangriffe in den Fokus
DÜSSELDORFER RUNDE
Lebhafte Diskussionen zu Online-Handel, Digitalisierung und Einkaufstrends
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|02.06.2017
|23.05.2017
|• Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
|23
|09.06.2017
|30.05.2017
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|16.06.2017
|06.06.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|23.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -
The 25th International Processing, Filling and Packaging Technology Event for Asia
Das Turnier hat sich in der Vergangenheit als sportlicher Magnet für die Firmen der Branche und ihre Kunden etabliert. In sportlich gelockerter Atmosphäre bietet sich die Gelegenheit, fachliche wie persönliche Gespräche zu führen.
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...