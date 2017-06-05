Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 5. Juni 2017
02.03.2017

Kuehne + Nagel Group in good shape

In 2016, the Kuehne + Nagel Group once again achieved profitable growth leading to new record highs in both earnings for the year with CHF 720 million and EBIT margin at 5.6 per cent.

The turnover in 2016 amounted to CHF 19,985 Mio (2015: CHF 20,283 Mio), net turnover 16,525 (2015: CHF 16,731 Mio), gross profit CHF 6,550 Mio (2015: CHF 6,251 Mio), Operational result (EBITDA) CHF 1,110 Mio (2015: CHF 1,041 Mio), EBIT CHF 918 Mio (2015: CHF 850 Mio). Earnings for the year: new record high with CHF 720 Mio. In 2015 the earnings amounted to CHF 679 Mio. Volume development: growth above market in all business units Profitability: improved gross profit and operational result, high conversion rates in sea and airfreight
Dividend proposal 10 % up compared to the previous year: CHF 5.50 (2015: CHF 5.00)

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
