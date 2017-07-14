Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 14. Juli 2017
Kuba: Versuchslauf für Blaubeer-Produktion gestartet

Auf 0,2 ha hat das Unternehmen Enrique Troncoso in Kuba mehr als 720 Blaubeer-Pflanzen für einen Produktions-Test angepflanzt. Wie Prensa Latina berichtet, stammen die Pflanzen aus Pinar del Rio, einer Region in West-Chile, die für ihre sandigen und sauren Böden bekannt ist.

Dieser erste Testlauf ermögliche es laut Geschäftsführer Joel Calzadilla herauszufinden, wie die Beeren auf die Produktionsbedingungen vor Ort reagieren, bevor sie mit einer großflächigen Produktion beginnen. Er sehe es auch als Chance für andere Obstsorten, zum Beispiel Citrus.

Kategorie: Übersee
