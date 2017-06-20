Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 20. Juni 2017
19.06.2017

Konsum: Deutlich geringere Verbraucherpreise für Kopf- und Eisbergsalat

Die Verbraucherpreise für Kopf- und Eisbergsalat lagen im Mai 2017 mit einem Minus von 31 % deutlich unter denen des Vorjahresmonats. Auch für Zwiebeln und Knoblauch (- 20%), Gurken (- 12 %), Paprika (- 9%) sowie Beeren (- 7 %) und Trauben (- 7%) zahlten die deutschen Konsumenten im Vergleich weniger.

Wie das Statistische Bundesamt (Destatis) bekannt gab, wurde bei der Produktgruppe Kiwis und Melonen hingegen ein Plus von 11 % verzeichnet. Insgesamt meldeten die Statistiker bei Obst einen leichten Preisanstieg von 1,2 %, während für Gemüse im Mai 2017 insgesamt 2,4 % weniger gezahlt wurde als noch im Mai 2016.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
