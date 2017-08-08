Kolumbien: Regierung und Rebellen wollen gemeinsam illegale Kokablätterflächen gegen Kakao und Obst tauschen

Den Plan habe die kolumbianische Regierung bereits Ende 2016 ins Auge gefasst, um die seit 50 Jahren andauernden Konflikte mit der Rebellengruppe Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) zu beenden, wie freshfruitportal berichtet.
Rafael Pardo, der für das Programm verantwortlich zeichnet, habe angekündigt, dass die Regierung 340 Mio USD investieren wolle, um die Produktionsflächen von Kokablättern gegen Kakao- und Obst-Plantagen zu tauschen. Davon würden 50.000 Familien profitieren. Im ersten Jahr sollen so in Zusammenarbeite mit Erzeugern, die vor 2016 gepflanzt haben, 50.000 ha umgewandelt werden. Jede Familie würde monatlich 350 USD sowie weitere Hilfsgelder, Darlehen und technische Unterstützung erhalten. FARC habe sich seit Jahrzehnten mit der Produktion von Kokablättern befasst, der Rohzutat für Kokain, um ihren Aufstand zu finanzieren.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.