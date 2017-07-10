Kolumbien: 19.400 Hektar Obstbäume gepflanzt

Die Anbaufläche für Obstbäume ist in Kolumbien im vergangenen Jahr um insgesamt 8%, das entspricht 19.400 ha, gewachsen. Wie F&H hoy berichtet, gehe die Regierung davon aus, dass die Produktion so auf über 35 Mio t steigen könne.
Der Agrar-Sektor habe im Jahr 2016 11 Mrd Peso (3,6 Mrd USD) als Darlehen von der Regierung erhalten. Durch das Förderprogramm „Colombia Siembra“ sei die Vergrößerung der Anbauflächen erst möglich gewesen. Ziel des Programms ist es, die ländliche Entwicklung zu fördern. Der Flächenzuwachs hatte zur Folge, dass zwischen August und Oktober 200.000 neue Arbeitsplätze entstanden sind, wodurch die Arbeitslosigkeit auf dem Land unter 5% sank. Das ist der geringste Wert der vergangenen 16 Jahre.
