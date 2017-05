Kiku Simone: Ab 2018 wird ISAAQ® im Nonstal angebaut

Tuttofood Tuttofood is the international B2B show dedicated to food & beverage and organised by Fiera Milano. In just 5 editions, it has become the perfect showcase for presenting one’s products to the national and international markets.

Fruit Innovation Fruit Innovation is Fiera Milano and Ipack-Ima spa's answer to the demand for innovation and internationalization in the fruit & vegetable supply chain. The exhibition showcases innovation-driving products, technologies and...

Macfrut Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.

DFHV Jahrestagung 2017 Die Jahrestagung 2017 des Deutschen Fruchthandelsverband e.V.

World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress The global must-attend event in the nut and dried fruit industry.

Alimentaria & Horexpo Lisboa International Food and Drinks Exhibition