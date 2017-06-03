Kangfa Food and Tomra work together to sort peaches and apricots

Foto: Kangfa Food

Kangfa Food, a Chinese canned fruit and vegetable production company, attaches great importance to food quality. That is why the company has introduced various measures to control food quality throughout the entire processing chain, starting from the source, says the company in a press release.



Historically, Kangfa Food wanted to address some specific issues, such as increasing labor costs, raw material quality variations and insufficient production capacity. Tomra Sorting Food, the global leader in optical sorting and steam peeling solutions in the food industry, was seen as the solution to the issues which plagued Kangfa Food at that time.

Tomra’s machines have a robust design, high capacity, stable performance and easy maintenance. Furthermore, Tomra’s solutions have been repeatedly proven by its worldwide customer base and general positive feedback.

Kangfa Food understands that a sensor based sorter is a highly cost-effective alternative to manual sorting, with one sorter capable of solving various challenges that go hand in hand with manual labor, notably lower productivity. Consistent quality during manual picking is difficult to guarantee in comparison with an automatic solution. “Tomra helped us improve the efficiency of our processing line and optimized the sorter’s performance. We also had access to TOMRA’s local service team which provided timely technical support. We don’t have to worry about communication barriers, as is sometimes the case with other imported equipment. Therefore, we are convinced that Tomra is the right partner for us,” the CEO continued.

Since its successful installation in June 2016, Tomra’s Halo sorter has proven to be a versatile and highly-efficient sorting solution, sorting peach and apricot slices, wedges and halves. The Halo has also increased operations capacity to an hourly output of seven to eight tons - an increase from four to five tons before installation. The sorter has replaced over 70 manual pickers from the peach processing line, which means labor costs have been reduced by 80 percent, while yield has increased by 30 percent.