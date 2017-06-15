Jaffa Orri Eyes China’s Fresh Produce Market

Following the substantial harvest growth of Jaffa Orri, Israel’s Plant Production and Marketing Board identified the China market as the next target to grow its export in 2017, the company informed.
China is number one grower of citrus worldwide with 20 million tons in 2016, while it also import 21,000 tons of mandarin, in 2015/16 season, an increase of 10% over the previous year.
“We expect to dramatically increase sales volumes of delicious Jaffa Orri in China market in 2017,” says Tal Amit, head of the citrus sector at Israel’s Plant Production and Marketing Board. Chinese are fond of fresh produce and seeking for premium mandarins and are willing to pay for its delicious taste.”
According to PMA, China is the world’s largest e-commerce market and is rapidly growing. One of the main drivers of this exponential growth was sales of online fresh fruit; online purchase of fresh produce is quickly becoming a preferred purchase channel for Chinese consumers, especially among young professionals in Tier I cities. Sales of online fresh produce were nearly $4 billion in 2014, with industry forecasts predicting a market size of $16 billion and, total fresh produce market segment of 15% by 2018.
“Jaffa Orri mandarin is well established in Western Europe, especially in France and Germany,” explains Amit. ”The growing demand for mandarin in China encourage us to conduct a market research in China and Japan to learn about Jaffa Orri potential in these markets, including e-commerce outlets . We hope to receive the consumer research results in April 2017.”
STEINOBST
Frankreich und Spanien verfügen über reichhaltige Volumen mit Auswirkungen auf die Preisgestaltung
AVOCADOS
Deutscher Markt wächst für südafrikanische Ware beständig
FINANZDIENSTLEISTUNGEN
Berater und Versicherungen bieten Lösungen für den Mittelstand
1. EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM
Klein, rot, süß und fast so viel wert wie ein gutes Steak
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|23
|09.06.2017
|30.05.2017
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|16.06.2017
|06.06.2017
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|23.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -
The 25th International Processing, Filling and Packaging Technology Event for Asia
Das Turnier hat sich in der Vergangenheit als sportlicher Magnet für die Firmen der Branche und ihre Kunden etabliert. In sportlich gelockerter Atmosphäre bietet sich die Gelegenheit, fachliche wie persönliche Gespräche zu führen.
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...