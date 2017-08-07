Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Italien: RK Growers übernimmt Agricultural Varieties Innovation

Das Ziel wurde erreicht durch die Übernahme der 50% Anteile des Unternehmens Dott. Rino Storelli an AVI. Noch in diesem Jahr plane RK Growers neue Plantagen in Griechenland, auch in Italien und Spanien plane man Projekte, erklärte Paolo Carissimo von RK Growers.

Die Gesellschafter von RK Growers, Carlo Lingua, Paolo Carissimo, Gualtiero Rivoira und Marco Rivoira seien nach Südamerika gereist, um aus erster Hand über den Entwicklungstand der ArraTrauben in der Südhalbkugel zu informieren. „Die weiße Sorte Arra 15 ist derzeit die Hauptsorte mit ständig wachsenden Anbauflächen. Allein in Chile gibt es Plantagen mit über 650 ha, in Brasilien mit über 500 ha und in Peru mit ca. 400 ha. Auch in den USA und Südafrika werden Arra-Trauben produziert“, sagte Carlo Lingua.

