Italien: RK Growers übernimmt Agricultural Varieties Innovation

Das Ziel wurde erreicht durch die Übernahme der 50% Anteile des Unternehmens Dott. Rino Storelli an AVI. Noch in diesem Jahr plane RK Growers neue Plantagen in Griechenland, auch in Italien und Spanien plane man Projekte, erklärte Paolo Carissimo von RK Growers.
Die Gesellschafter von RK Growers, Carlo Lingua, Paolo Carissimo, Gualtiero Rivoira und Marco Rivoira seien nach Südamerika gereist, um aus erster Hand über den Entwicklungstand der ArraTrauben in der Südhalbkugel zu informieren. „Die weiße Sorte Arra 15 ist derzeit die Hauptsorte mit ständig wachsenden Anbauflächen. Allein in Chile gibt es Plantagen mit über 650 ha, in Brasilien mit über 500 ha und in Peru mit ca. 400 ha. Auch in den USA und Südafrika werden Arra-Trauben produziert“, sagte Carlo Lingua.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
