Israel: Exportzunahme von 50 Prozent bei Jaffa-Orri-Mandarinen erwartet

Mitte Dezember 2016 hatte die Ernte der Jaffa-Orri-Mandarinen bereits eine Woche früher als erwartet begonnen. Für 2017 erwarte man nun, die Exporte um 50% steigern zu können, heißt es in einer Pressemitteilung.
„Wir haben uns ehrgeizige Ziele gesteckt, um 2017 das Jaffa Orri-Ausfuhrvolumen zu erhöhen und hoffen darauf, die Exporte der Früchte bis 2020 zu verdoppeln”, sagt Tal Amit, Leiter des Citrussektors beim israelischen Pflanzenbau- und -vermarktungsgremiums. Die Ernte werde in dieser Saison geschätzt bei 135.000 t liegen, in einigen Jahren wolle man 200.000 t erreichen. 2016 habe die Produktion bei 90.000 t gelegen. Lesen Sie mehr dazu in Ausgabe 6-2017 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
