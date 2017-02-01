Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 1. Februar 2017
Jobmarkt

27.01.2017

Port International GmbH: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein- und Verkaufsprofi für Obst- und Gemüse - Europa (m/w)

27.01.2017

Port International GmbH: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Ein- und Verkaufsprofi für Obst- und Gemüse - Übersee (m/w)

13.01.2017

Anton Dürbeck GmbH: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Termin eine/n engagierte/n und belastbare/n Kfm. Mitarbeiter(in) mit Spediteurkenntnissen

13.01.2017

Anton Dürbeck GmbH: Zur Unterstützung unseres Verkaufsteams für unsere Übersee-Importe suchen wir eine/n Fruchtkaufmann/-frau

13.01.2017

Anton Dürbeck GmbH: Für unsere Finanzbuchhaltung suchen wir eine/n erfahrene/n Buchhalter(in)

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 4/2017

Hot-Spots

FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017
Rekordmesse bietet grünes Sortiment in allen Facetten durch alle Wertschöpfungsstufen

FLIA
Das sind die Kandidaten — Jetzt haben Aussteller und Besucher die Wahl

FRESHFEL/INTERVIEW
Ein durchwachsenes 2016 mit gravierenden Veränderungen

SOUTH AFRICA
Climate and varietal development — Meeting the challenges

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
04 27.01.2017 13.01.2017 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
    10.01.2017 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
05 03.02.2017 20.01.2017 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutschland - Partnerland der Fruit Logistica 2017
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
    17.01.2017 • SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
    17.01.2017 • SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
Events

06.02.2017

Prodexpo

The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

07.02.2017

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas

In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.

08.02.2017

Fruit Logistica

The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.

15.02.2017

Anfas Food Product Exhibition

24th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

15.02.2017

BIOFACH

Weltleitmesse für Bio-Lebensmittel

24.02.2017

Biocultura

Die grösste Bio-Messe in Spanien.

26.02.2017

Gulfood

Whether you’re looking to supersize your business or delight customers with unique and inspiring flavours, you’ll find a whole world of suppliers at Gulfood. The biggest brands. The latest innovations. Amazing values.

