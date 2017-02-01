Ausgabe Nr. 4/2017

Prodexpo The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.

Fruit Logistica The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.

Anfas Food Product Exhibition 24th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

BIOFACH Weltleitmesse für Bio-Lebensmittel

Biocultura Die grösste Bio-Messe in Spanien.