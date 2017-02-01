Ausgabe Nr. 4/2017

FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017
Rekordmesse bietet grünes Sortiment in allen Facetten durch alle Wertschöpfungsstufen
FLIA
Das sind die Kandidaten — Jetzt haben Aussteller und Besucher die Wahl
FRESHFEL/INTERVIEW
Ein durchwachsenes 2016 mit gravierenden Veränderungen
SOUTH AFRICA
Climate and varietal development — Meeting the challenges
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|04
|27.01.2017
|13.01.2017
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|10.01.2017
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|05
|03.02.2017
|20.01.2017
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutschland - Partnerland der Fruit Logistica 2017
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
|17.01.2017
|• SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
|17.01.2017
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Italien (Beilage)
The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.
In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.
The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.
24th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
Weltleitmesse für Bio-Lebensmittel
Die grösste Bio-Messe in Spanien.
Whether you’re looking to supersize your business or delight customers with unique and inspiring flavours, you’ll find a whole world of suppliers at Gulfood. The biggest brands. The latest innovations. Amazing values.