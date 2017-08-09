Greenyard: Deprez Familie hält Anteil von 49,3 Prozent

Durch den Erwerb der Aktien des Agri Investment Fonds (AIF) am 31. Juli 2017 hat die Deprez-Familie ihren Anteil von 45,3 % auf 49,3 % erhöht.
Die Firma gab bekannt, dass Hein Deprez, Deprez Holding und Food Invest International einerseits und Gimv, Gimv-XL Partners Comm V, Adviesbeheer Gimv-XL, Gimv-XL Partner Invest Comm V und Agri Investment Fonds (AIF) auf der anderen Seite nach der automatischen Kündigung der Gesellschaftervereinbarung in Bezug auf Greenyard nicht mehr zusammenarbeiten. Nach dieser Transaktion ist AIF nicht mehr Mitglied des Vorstands von Greenyard.
Hein Deprez, Vorstandsvorsitzender von Greenyard, kommentiert: "Ich möchte dem Agri Investment Fund für ihre wertvolle Unterstützung in Greenyard während ihrer Investitionsperiode danken."
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
