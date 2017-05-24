Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 24. Mai 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
23.05.2017

GLOBALG.A.P. Presents its New TR4 Biosecurity Add-On for Bananas

GLOBALG.A.P. is proud to present its new TR4 Biosecurity Add-On. It is an innovation in the GLOBALG.A.P. family of standards, since it tackles a very specific issue: Fusarium oxysporum f. sp . cubense – tropical race 4 (TR4), which is also referred to as “Foc 4” or “Panama disease”. For the first time ever, GLOBALG.A.P. has developed a commodity-specific Add-On that specifically targets a major pathogen, according to a press release.

This Add-On comes as a reaction to our members’ concerns about the worldwide spreading of the pathogen. It has been developed through an extensive collaboration with producers from various countries, leading scientific institutions, plant protection agencies and other stakeholders such as certification bodies.
The TR4 Biosecurity Add-On equips IFA certified producers (for bananas only) with a tool to perform a detailed risk assessment of their banana plantations and provides the basic points in the preparation of a mitigation plan. At the same time, certification bodies (CBs) assessing this Add-On need to have provisions in place in order to ensure that proper disinfection measures have been performed by their auditors before/after visiting a banana plantation. This is another innovation of the Add-On. Finally, the TR4 Biosecurity Add-On is an assessment (not a certificate) which will be visible in the GLOBALG.A.P. Database.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
BayWa erreicht 2016 Höchstmarke bei Obst 23.05.2017
NL: Uni Wageningen errichtet neues Gebäude für Robotik ... 23.05.2017
Copa und Cogeca bedauert EU-Pläne zur Verlängerung der ... 23.05.2017
Spanien: O&G-Konsum geringer - Verstärktes Interesse an... 23.05.2017
Luikenapfel aus Baden-Württemberg in Arche des Geschmac... 23.05.2017
Standortinitiative „Großmarkt in Sendling. Jetzt.“ mach... 23.05.2017
Schweiz: Jungunternehmer starten Kampagne für Obstbauer... 23.05.2017
TransFair: Bananen-Verkäufe stiegen 2016 um 7 Prozent 22.05.2017
Frankreich: Macron präsentiert Regierungsmannschaft 22.05.2017
BayWa baut Agrarvertrieb in Deutschland mit Joint Ventu... 22.05.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

18.05.2017

Führungskraft Obst- und Gemüselogistik (w/m)

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

26.04.2017

International erfahrener Fruchtkaufmann: Fruchtkaufmann, langjährige Führungskraft mit fundierten Warenkenntnissen im Bereich Übersee und Europa, Kontakte in die Produktion und zum deutschen LEH, Fremdsprachen englisch und spanisch fliessend, sucht ...

24.04.2017

FRUCHTHANDEL MAGAZIN: Wir suchen zum 1. August oder früher einen Key-Account-Manager (m/w)

24.04.2017

Erfahrener Ein-/Verkäufer/Qualitätsmanager Obst & Gemüse aus Spanien (Valencia) sucht neue Herausforderung!

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 20/2017

Es geht voran!

ZESPRI
Große Fortschritte bei roten Kiwi-Sorten

SPANIEN
Zuckermelonen weniger – Wassermelonen stark gefragt

DEUTSCHLAND
Generationswechsel in Betrieben fördert Innovationen

FRUIT LOGISTICA/GDI
Studie Teil 3 – „Fruchthandel 2025“ – Distribution

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
21 26.05.2017 16.05.2017 • Beerenobst
    12.05.2017 • SPECIAL: Tomaten (European Tomato Forum, Düsseldorf, 01.-02.06.2017)

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 02.06.2017 23.05.2017 • Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
23 09.06.2017 30.05.2017 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 16.06.2017 06.06.2017 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

23.05.2017

Fresh Produce Forum China

China´s leading conference for the national fresh produce market, organised by Global Produce Events (ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA) in cooperation with Asiafruit Magazine.

24.05.2017

InterFood St. Petersburg

International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry

24.05.2017

InterFood Astana

The 19th Kazakhstan International Exhibition «Foodstuffs, Drinks, Ingredients, Packaging And Equipment For Food Industry»

25.05.2017

WorldFood Azerbaijan

International exhibition for the food & drinks industry

25.05.2017

Ipack Caspian

Caspian international exhibition "packaging, tare, label and printing"

25.05.2017

BIOFACH CHINA

BIOFACH CHINA has development into the most influential organic trade fair in China.

01.06.2017

European Tomato Forum

Eine in Kooperation mit der AMI stattfindende, thematisch im jährlichen Rhythmus wechselnde neue Kongressveranstaltung. Der jährliche Schwerpunkt wird auf ein Gemüse gesetzt, der im Namen Ausdruck finden wird.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.