Future Lab: Success with e-commerce: it depends on the mood

In a time when consumers can shop from anywhere and at any time, the situation and mood they find themselves in plays a large role. Whether someone is on the tram or at home, in a good mood or a bad mood, can measurably influence their buying habits, explained Professor Dr. Dieter Georg Herbst from the Berlin Universität der Künste at the Future Lab at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2017. Devices like smartphones and smart watches can already help to collect information about the customer’s situation by monitoring their location, voice, and movements.



Surveys have shown great potential for mobile commerce in the food trade, according to experts in branding and corporate communications. However, it is important to present fruit and vegetables in an appropriate and honestly-depicted way online. It is believed that there is potential for smart shopping in push or messaging services, in which customers are shown personalised offers for shops in their area. In the future, the customer will be able to see both real produce and virtual products on the shelves and display units: Professor Dr. Herbst sees holograms as an important future trend.