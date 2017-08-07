Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 7. August 2017
01.02.2017

FRUITNET WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS: Innovationen. Analysen. Trends.

Mit der FRUITNET WORLD OF FRESH IDEAS gibt eine neue aufregende und spannende Veranstaltung den Startschuss zur FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Als Nachfolgeveranstaltung des beliebten Frische Forums Obst & Gemüse stehen nun am Dienstagnachmittag von 13.30 bis 18.30 Uhr noch stärker als bisher Innovationen und Trends der globalen Branche im Fokus. In Live-Vorträgen; Video- und Audio-Beiträgen wie auch in Live-Befragungen werden Sie mitgenommen auf eine Reise voller Innovationen in der internationalen Lieferkette. Simultanübersetzung in Deutsch, Englisch, Französisch, Italienisch und Spanisch.

Den Flyer finden Sie hier zum Download.

Kategorie: Messen
