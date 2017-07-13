Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe: Presenting tools for success in the export business

Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe (21.-22. November 2017 in Belgrade) is the best place for the region’s fruit and vegetable suppliers to learn about developing their exports. Plus, it's a valuable opportunity for international suppliers to discover new commercial opportunities in the region itself.
Focusing on major market trends and new commercial openings, this year’s conference programme will also present visitors with many of the tools they need for success in the export business. You can find the programme here: https://www.fruitnetforumsee.com/programme/.
Expert speakers from key areas of the supply chain including retail, distribution and marketing will offer ideas and insight that can help fresh fruit and vegetable companies to expand and improve.
Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe is organised by leading industry publication Eurofruit, part of the Fruitnet International Media group.
ANANAS-UMFRAGE
Wie setzen konventioneller LEH und Discounter die Frucht in Szene?
KÜHLKETTE
Persihable Center Frankfurt optimiert Prozesse durch einheitlichen IT-Einsatz
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Obsterzeuger erhalten weitere 70 Millionen Euro Unterstützung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
