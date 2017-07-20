Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 20. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
16.01.2017

FRUIT LOGISTICA INNOVATION AWARD: Mango Peeler & De Cheeker nominiert

Der Mango Peeler & De-Cheeker ist eine Maschine, die in einem Zug große Volumina an Mangos von ihrer Schale befreit, den Kern greift und freilegt.

Dynamische Einsatzklemmen passen sich der jeweiligen Mango-Größe automatisch an und halten die Frucht fest. Speziell entwickelte Spikes dienen als Träger. Die von ZTI speziell entwickelten Elastospring-Federn positionieren die Mango optimal für einen möglichst exakten Schälschnitt mit fein einstellbaren Schälmessern. Der Mango Peeler & De-Cheeker garantiert eine sorgfältige und sanfte Behandlung der Früchte, sorgt für einen ausgezeichneten Ertrag und optimales Shelf Life. Die Kapazität beträgt 40 Stück/min. Markteinführung Februar 2016

Halle 3.1, Stand A-05
ZTI Smart Machines, Niederlande
www.zti.nl

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Awards
Verwandte Themen
IFCO mit German Enterprise Award 2017 ausgezeichnet 17.07.2017
HHLA als „Green Container Terminal Operator“ ausgezeich... 03.07.2017
Deutscher Verpackungspreis: Einreichungsphase endet am ... 13.06.2017
Aldi Nord: Nachhaltigkeitsbericht gewinnt CR Reporting ... 01.06.2017
PackTheFuture Award 2017: Gewinner prämiert 10.05.2017
Deutscher Frucht Preis 2017: Deutschlands beste O+G-Abt... 04.05.2017
DLG: Innovation Award „Junge Ideen“ ausgeschrieben 28.04.2017
Bundesehrenpreis: Ehrung für Bayerische Pilze & Waldfrü... 25.04.2017
Edeka Südwest "Warenbörse" erhält Bundespreis für Engag... 06.04.2017
Bundespreis für Engagement gegen Lebensmittelverschwend... 30.03.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2017

Risiko-Management immer wichtiger

DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert

NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus

SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.