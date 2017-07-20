FRUIT LOGISTICA INNOVATION AWARD: Mango Peeler & De Cheeker nominiert

Der Mango Peeler & De-Cheeker ist eine Maschine, die in einem Zug große Volumina an Mangos von ihrer Schale befreit, den Kern greift und freilegt.
Dynamische Einsatzklemmen passen sich der jeweiligen Mango-Größe automatisch an und halten die Frucht fest. Speziell entwickelte Spikes dienen als Träger. Die von ZTI speziell entwickelten Elastospring-Federn positionieren die Mango optimal für einen möglichst exakten Schälschnitt mit fein einstellbaren Schälmessern. Der Mango Peeler & De-Cheeker garantiert eine sorgfältige und sanfte Behandlung der Früchte, sorgt für einen ausgezeichneten Ertrag und optimales Shelf Life. Die Kapazität beträgt 40 Stück/min. Markteinführung Februar 2016
Halle 3.1, Stand A-05
ZTI Smart Machines, Niederlande
www.zti.nl
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
