Fresh Produce India: Programm für den 27. und 28. April steht

Das Programm wird im Jahr 2017 so gestaltet, dass vor, während und nach der Fresh Produce India Podiumsdiskussionen, Workshops und Netzwerk-Möglichkeiten für die Teilnehmer bestehen. Stattfinden wird die Messe vom 27. bis 28. April 2017 in Mumbai.
Am 27. April geht es los mit einer Podiumsdiskussion zum Thema „Future consumer, future trends“. Workshops finden zu den Themen „Grape gains: getting access to the best varieties“,„India’s food-service industry“,„Harnessing the power of packaging“,„Apple brands: what’s in store, „New export opportunities for India in Russia and the Baltics“,„Expansion of India’s fruit import market“ statt. Weitere Informationen und Anmeldung unter www.freshproduceindia.com.
SÜDLICHE HEMISPHÄRE
Südafrikanische Apfelbranche spürt Konkurrenz aus anderen Überseeländern
FLANDERN
Profilierung durch Geschmacksprodukte und neue Sorten
UNTERNEHMENSBERATUNG
"Vorsicht und Vertrauen bei der Personalwahl" — Bewerbungen genau unter die Lupe nehmen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|25
|23.06.2017
|13.06.2017
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Flandern
• Produkte am POS: Staudensellerie
|26
|30.06.2017
|20.06.2017
|• Bananen
• Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|07.07.2017
|27.06.2017
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Steinobst aus Europa
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Himbeeren
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
27. international specialized exhibition - date tba soon! -
Das grösste Bio-Festival im Herzen der Schweiz
After the 10th anniversary of its flagship Interpoma in Italy, it is the time to embark on journeys to new shores, and to take Interpoma way beyond national borders all the way to the Far East! The very first Interpoma China 2017...
Since 1955, the Fancy Food Shows have been North America’s largest specialty food and beverage marketplace.
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.