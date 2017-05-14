Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Sonntag, 14. Mai 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
10.02.2017

Fresh Produce Forum: South East Europe: ripe for investments in the fruit sector

South East Europe offers favourable conditions to bolster the resources in high demand for cultivation and procurement in the fruit sector. That is what Torsten Adam, CEO of Artemis Advisory Services GmbH, said in his presentation “Ensure procurement and resources – Investing in the right markets” as part of the Fresh Produce Forum at FRUIT LOGISTICA.

Against the backdrop of climate change, a growing world population, and more affluent developing countries, companies and governments have recently been intensifying the search for cultivation space. Adam referred to Macedonia, Serbia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina as particularly opportune countries for the fruit sector. These countries offer favourable climate conditions and are said to have ample space for cultivation. Macedonia in particular offers the advantage of an ample supply of workers as well as relatively low wages, says Adam. In Serbia, the wages would be somewhat higher, but still relatively cheap. The advantageous climate in Bosnia & Herzegovina would make investing in sustainable production and cultivation there a wise choice.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Macfrut: Innovation, Internationalisierung und Zusammen... 12.05.2017
interpack 2017: Internationalität auf Rekordniveau mit ... 11.05.2017
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tickets on sale 09.05.2017
Griechenland/Kreta: AgroExpo Agricultural Fair findet v... 05.05.2017
Bayerische Ernährungstage im Juni/Juli 2017 zum Thema "... 03.05.2017
Freskon: A meeting point for the fresh fruit & vegetabl... 26.04.2017
Interpack 2017: Konzepte gegen Lebensmittelverschwendun... 25.04.2017
Italien: Forum für Asien und den Nahen Osten während de... 24.04.2017
Italien: Birnenfachmesse FuturPera fördert intenational... 21.04.2017
Save the date: Fruitnet Forum South-East Europe Belgrad... 21.04.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

05.05.2017

LIDL: Junior-Einkäufer Obst & Gemüse (w/m)

26.04.2017

International erfahrener Fruchtkaufmann: Fruchtkaufmann, langjährige Führungskraft mit fundierten Warenkenntnissen im Bereich Übersee und Europa, Kontakte in die Produktion und zum deutschen LEH, Fremdsprachen englisch und spanisch fliessend, sucht ...

24.04.2017

FRUCHTHANDEL MAGAZIN: Wir suchen zum 1. August oder früher einen Key-Account-Manager (m/w)

24.04.2017

Der Bauern- und Winzerverband Rheinland-Pfalz Süd e.V. und die Pfälzische Früh-, Speise- und Veredlungskartoffel-Erzeugergemeinschaft w.V. suchen eine/n Referent/in für den Bereich Kartoffeln in Neustadt a. d. Weinstraße

24.04.2017

Erfahrener Ein-/Verkäufer/Qualitätsmanager Obst & Gemüse aus Spanien (Valencia) sucht neue Herausforderung!

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 19/2017

Ins Rampenlicht gerückt

KNOBLAUCH, ZWIEBELN UND INGWER
Deutsche Konsumenten vermehrt von Vielfältigkeit überzeugt

SCHADENSBILANZ
Fröste sorgen weiter für Anspannung

EUROPÊCH'
Rückkehr zu einer reichhaltigen Aprikosenernte

Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
18 05.05.2017 25.04.2017 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Spinat
20 19.05.2017 09.05.2017 • Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Qualitätsmanagement
• Produkte am POS: Kopfsalat
21 26.05.2017 16.05.2017 • Beerenobst
    12.05.2017 • SPECIAL: Tomaten (European Tomato Forum, Düsseldorf, 01.-02.06.2017)

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 02.06.2017 23.05.2017 • Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

19.05.2017

DFHV Jahrestagung 2017

Die Jahrestagung 2017 des Deutschen Fruchthandelsverband e.V.

19.05.2017

World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress

The global must-attend event in the nut and dried fruit industry.

21.05.2017

Alimentaria & Horexpo Lisboa

International Food and Drinks Exhibition

23.05.2017

Fresh Produce Forum China

China´s leading conference for the national fresh produce market, organised by Global Produce Events (ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA) in cooperation with Asiafruit Magazine.

24.05.2017

InterFood St. Petersburg

International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry

24.05.2017

InterFood Astana

The 19th Kazakhstan International Exhibition «Foodstuffs, Drinks, Ingredients, Packaging And Equipment For Food Industry»

25.05.2017

WorldFood Azerbaijan

International exhibition for the food & drinks industry

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.