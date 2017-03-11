Fresh Produce Forum China: programme launched

Fresh Produce Forum China, the premier conference and expo event for China’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, is back in May.



Taking place at the JW Marriot Hotel in Hangzhou on 23-25 May, Fresh Produce Forum China brings together the decision makers from across China’s fresh produce business to network and debate the biggest trends affecting the China market.

Fresh Produce Forum China was launched last year by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and Asiafruit Magazine, with the inaugural edition attracting more than 200 delegates from 14 different countries to Chengdu, western China.

Hangzhou is the perfect venue for this second edition of Fresh Produce Forum China. The city of 10 million people in Shanghai’s hinterland has become China’s new-business, hi-tech hub.

After kicking off with a Welcome Reception on the evening of 23 May, Fresh Produce Forum China’s two-day programme delivers unrivalled insights into the trends and opportunities in China, giving delegates key takeaways to operate more effectively in this fast-growing market.



E-commerce, direct sourcing, scaling up …

The bilingual Chinese-English conference opens with a spotlight on e-commerce. E-commerce has already proven to be a game-changer for China’s fresh produce business as a consumer-direct platform. Now, its impact is set to become much deeper and wider. Industry heavyweights are ramping up their expansion plans following the recent shakeout in the sector. Investment is pouring into distribution systems and supply chain development. B2B channels are gaining ground. The keynote session ‘E-commerce revolution 2.0’ hears from industry leaders on the future direction for the trade.

‘Direct sourcing’ is another headline theme for Fresh Produce Forum China. What are the opportunities and challenges to developing direct sourcing for China’s food retailers and their suppliers? How they can collect and use consumer insights to better manage and merchandise the fresh produce category? The second General Session – ‘Direct sourcing: the fresh imperative’ – asks and answers these questions, with expert insights from top consumer market analysts, fresh food retailers and produce marketers.

China’s leading fresh produce companies have ambitious expansion plans. They are striving for large scale – domestically and internationally, and they’re exploring various vehicles to get there, from public listings to strategic alliances. The General Session – ‘Scaling up: Chinese businesses rise to the challenge’ – explores the best avenues to growth for domestic companies. Industry experts discuss different distribution models, including farm management and retail-supply chain solutions, while financial experts provide advice on funding expansion.



Breakout Sessions

After a 90-minute Networking Lunch at Fresh Produce Forum China Expo, delegates can choose from two pairs of parallel Breakout Sessions.

The Breakout Sessions go into more detail, zooming in on particular subjects in a workshop-style format. The first two Breakouts focus on building the market for western pears in China, and on how Chinese fruit and vegetable producers can use technology to upgrade their offerings.

Entering the spotlight in the second pair of Breakouts are avocados, a fast-expanding category in China; and Spain, with a focus on the European exporting nation’s position and potential as a supplier to China.



Study Tours

Fresh Produce Forum China concludes on the 25 May with a day of organised visits taking in key wholesale market, retail and distribution operations in the Hangzhou region.

Home to many millions of China’s new middle-class consumers, Hangzhou is the gateway to Eastern China in Shanghai's fast-growing hinterland. The city is close to the massive new produce import market at Jiaxing opening in 2018.



Non-stop Networking

Fresh Produce Forum China delegates get ample time to meet and do business during the conference and expo. The programme includes hour-long Networking Breaks, a Networking Lunch, two cocktail events and organised group tours.



Get involved: Sponsor, Exhibit

Fresh Produce Forum China offers unrivalled opportunities for companies to promote their products and services to more than 200 high-level local and international industry decision makers.

Sponsors of Fresh Produce Forum China raise their brand profile and highlight their position as industry leaders.

Exhibitors can promote their products and services at Fresh Produce Forum China Expo. Running alongside the conference, the high-impact expo is organised by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show.