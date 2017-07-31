Frankreich: Primland feiert 40 Jahre Kiwiproduktion

Im Jahr 1977, vor nunmehr 40 Jahren, wurde mit dem „GIE des producteurs Kiwifruits de France“ die Urzelle des heute führenden französischen Kiwi-Anbieters Primland aus dem Adour-Tal, im Südwesten des Hexagon, ins Leben gerufen. Damit war der Grundstein für Frankreichs Kiwiproduktion gelegt.
Dieses Jubiläum wird Primland in den Fokus seines Auftritts auf der diesjährigen FRUIT LOGISTICA in Berlin stellen. Die Marke Oscar®, die das Unternehmen 1980 für seine Kiwis aus der Taufe hob, hat sich im In- und Ausland ein hervorragendes Image erworben. Mit seinen Oscar®-Kiwis ist Primland heute weltweit vertreten und bereits seit 24 Jahren in Asien präsent. i.e.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.