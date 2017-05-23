Ausgabe Nr. 20/2017

ZESPRI
Große Fortschritte bei roten Kiwi-Sorten
SPANIEN
Zuckermelonen weniger – Wassermelonen stark gefragt
DEUTSCHLAND
Generationswechsel in Betrieben fördert Innovationen
FRUIT LOGISTICA/GDI
Studie Teil 3 – „Fruchthandel 2025“ – Distribution
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|21
|26.05.2017
|16.05.2017
|• Beerenobst
|12.05.2017
|• SPECIAL: Tomaten (European Tomato Forum, Düsseldorf, 01.-02.06.2017)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|22
|02.06.2017
|23.05.2017
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Grünspargel
|23
|09.06.2017
|30.05.2017
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|16.06.2017
|06.06.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
China´s leading conference for the national fresh produce market, organised by Global Produce Events (ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA) in cooperation with Asiafruit Magazine.
International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry
The 19th Kazakhstan International Exhibition «Foodstuffs, Drinks, Ingredients, Packaging And Equipment For Food Industry»
International exhibition for the food & drinks industry
Caspian international exhibition "packaging, tare, label and printing"
BIOFACH CHINA has development into the most influential organic trade fair in China.
Eine in Kooperation mit der AMI stattfindende, thematisch im jährlichen Rhythmus wechselnde neue Kongressveranstaltung. Der jährliche Schwerpunkt wird auf ein Gemüse gesetzt, der im Namen Ausdruck finden wird.