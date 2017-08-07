Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 7. August 2017
01.02.2017

Frankreich: Kiwi-Spezialist Primland feiert das Chinesische Neujahrsfest

Frankreichs führender Kiwi-Anbieter Primland begeht das Chinesische Neujahrsfest mit einer Sonderaktion in den taiwanesischen Handelsketten Wellcome und Jasons Market Place.

Aus Anlass des Neuen Jahres, das für die Chinesen am 28. Januar 2017 begonnen hat und im Zeichen des roten Feuer-Hahns steht, werden in einer Kooperation zwischen Primland und den beiden Leadern der Supermarktketten in Taiwan 6.000 Einkaufstaschen verteilt, auf denen  das Logo der Oscar®-Kiwis, die Baseline „Be Kiwi Be Happy“ sowie der Feuer-Hahn abgebildet sind. Primland kann auf eine langjährige Beziehung mit dem asiatischen Staat zurückblicken. Seit dem Jahr 1992 ist es mit seinen Oscar®-Kiwis als erster Exporteur auf dem taiwanesischen Markt präsent. i.e.

