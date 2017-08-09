Food Freshly: Transition to organic sector in 2017

Bio-preservation specialist Food Freshly has launched a product developed to keep sliced organic apples in an optimum condition, as part of a major company-wide transition to organic products throughout 2017.



With organic production growing worldwide, the importance of conventional antioxidants for apples and other fruits is shifting. The development of O Plus BIO-3, Food Freshly’s flagship product for sliced apples has boosted this trend. The product is certified organic in the EU, the US, and Canada, and has been proven to deliver an up to 15% better performance than conventional antioxidants found in the market.



Benjamin Singh, Director of Technical Sales at Food Freshly, said: “In a lot of cases, O Plus BIO-3 saves costs as the product can be accurately dosed during production, avoiding over usage and reducing labour costs. The product’s high performance also reduces risks of costly rejections due to quality issues.”



Conventional Freshness Retainers like Food Freshly’s O Plus Ultra line will still be available to customers but the company sees the future in using organic ingredients especially on sliced apples. O Plus BIO-3 is already being used successfully by customers in North America and Europe on apples, potatoes, and selected fruits and vegetables.