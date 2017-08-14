Food Freshly: To showcase innovations in fresh-cut bananas at FRUIT LOGISTICA

Fruit freshness innovator Food Freshly is set to bring new concepts for ready-sliced bananas to this year’s Fruit Logistica exhibition, as part of the company’s pioneering development of ready-to-eat banana snacks.



With the fresh-cut fruit segment continuing to grow globally, the idea of adding bananas to the mix has been an attractive one for retailers but, until recently, it has been difficult to achieve. To meet this demand, Food Freshly last year launched O Plus Ultra-7, a nature-based freshness retainer for bananas that is making fresh-sliced banana snacks a reality. O Plus Ultra-7 is a Freshness Retainer made up of Vitamins and minerals developed to prevent browning of fresh-cut bananas. By dipping the banana slices into O Plus Ultra-7 solution the natural characteristics are retained without influencing the taste. The product does not contain sulphites, allergens and GMO. Benjamin Singh, Director of Technical Sales at Food Freshly, said: “In the past, chemicals like L-Cysteine have been outlined in scientific literature as preventing browning in fresh-cut bananas. However, substances containing sulphite are not permitted for use in the EU and are not approved by the US FDA for fresh-cut fruits. Therefore we are especially proud to have found a solution that fully complies with all major food legislations.” Within the first six months of its introduction, O Plus Ultra-7 had already been sampled across the globe and customers are now ready to bring sliced bananas to supermarket shelves. At the upcoming Fruit Logistica 2017, Food Freshly will showcase a variety of fruit snacks that contain fresh-cut bananas to give customers an idea of how fresh-cut bananas can be easily added to existing programmes. The fruit snacks use a standard air-tight plastic container that is easily applied and prevents oxygen from spoiling the fruits.

As a company, Food Freshly® helps fresh-cut processors grow their sales by launching new, innovative fresh-cut products. Along with naturally flavoured apples, fresh-cut bananas are the next useful step in helping fruit processors expand their market share and to grow their business.



FOOD freshly® will exhibit in Hall 10.1, Stand A-05.