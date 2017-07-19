Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017
19.07.2017

Fachaustausch: Biokunststoffe und Bioverpackungen

Fachaustausch: Biokunststoffe und Bioverpackungen

Am 03. November 2017 bietet Lorentzen & Sievers aufbauend auf dem Fachaustausch Biokunststoffe und Bioverpackungen 2016 ein Informationsupdate zu neuen Anwendungsbereichen von Biokunststoffen und dem Schwerpunktthema Kommunikation von Bioverpackungen an.

Experten des IfBB - Instituts für Biokunststoffe und Bioverbundstoffe der HS-Hannover sowie des Fraunhofer IAP -Institut für Angewandte Polymerforschung  erörtern den aktuellen Entwicklungsstand von neuen und bestehenden Biokunststoffen und die Kommunikation und Wahrnehmung des Themas. Zudem präsentieren die Wissenschaftler die aktuellsten verarbeitungsrelevanten Forschungsergebnisse zu Biokunststoffen, gewonnen in dem durch das Bundeslandwirtschaftsministeriums geförderten Projekt „Verarbeitung von Biokunststoffen“.

Weitere Informationen zur Anmeldung erhalten Sie per E-Mail unter: fachaustausch@lorentzen-sievers.de. Es steht nur eine begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen zur Verfügung.

Kategorie: Produktion
