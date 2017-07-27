Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
26.07.2017

EU: Obst- und Gemüseexporte nach China gestiegen

EU: Obst- und Gemüseexporte nach China gestiegen

Nach Daten von Eurostat hat die EU im ersten Quartal 2017 frische Obst- und Gemüseprodukte im Wert von 28,9 Mio Euro nach China exportiert. Das ist im Vergleich zum selben Zeitraum 2016 ein Zuwachs von 50 %, obwohl der Anteil von China im EU-Drittlandexport nur bei 1,7% liegt.

Die Ausfuhren konzentrierten sich mit einem Umsatz von 28,5 Mio Euro fast ausschließlich auf frisches Obst. Davon entfielen 18,9 Mio Euro auf Citrus (+ 67%) und 3 Mio Euro auf Äpfel und Birnen (+ 66%).

2016 erreichten die gesamten EU-O+G-Exporte nach China 54 Mio Euro. Das ist im Vergleich zu 2015 ein Plus von 49 %

Was die spanischen O+G-Exporte nach China in diesem Zeitraum betrifft, sind sie mengenmäßig mit 16.227 t um 63% und wertmäßig mit 18,5 Mio Euro um 72% gestiegen. FEPEX/c.s.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Israeli pomegranate ripening delayed by heatwave 26.07.2017
Chile: Traubenexporte liegen in Saison 2016-17 vier Pro... 25.07.2017
Biz News: International exporter of kiwifruit opens Nor... 25.07.2017
Panama: Erste Volumen Bananen von Del Montes Tochterfir... 24.07.2017
Port of Antwerp International invests in Brazilian Port... 24.07.2017
U.S.: Florida scientists developing disease-resistant s... 24.07.2017
Kiwifruit contractors 'cashing in on labour shortage' 21.07.2017
Exclusive: U.S., Canada, Mexico agree on fast-paced NAF... 21.07.2017
Bananen: Westafrikanische Länder gründen Interessenvere... 20.07.2017
APAL welcomes new Global Development Director 20.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2017

Risiko-Management immer wichtiger

DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert

NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus

SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.