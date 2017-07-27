EU: Obst- und Gemüseexporte nach China gestiegen

Nach Daten von Eurostat hat die EU im ersten Quartal 2017 frische Obst- und Gemüseprodukte im Wert von 28,9 Mio Euro nach China exportiert. Das ist im Vergleich zum selben Zeitraum 2016 ein Zuwachs von 50 %, obwohl der Anteil von China im EU-Drittlandexport nur bei 1,7% liegt.
Die Ausfuhren konzentrierten sich mit einem Umsatz von 28,5 Mio Euro fast ausschließlich auf frisches Obst. Davon entfielen 18,9 Mio Euro auf Citrus (+ 67%) und 3 Mio Euro auf Äpfel und Birnen (+ 66%).
2016 erreichten die gesamten EU-O+G-Exporte nach China 54 Mio Euro. Das ist im Vergleich zu 2015 ein Plus von 49 %
Was die spanischen O+G-Exporte nach China in diesem Zeitraum betrifft, sind sie mengenmäßig mit 16.227 t um 63% und wertmäßig mit 18,5 Mio Euro um 72% gestiegen. FEPEX/c.s.
