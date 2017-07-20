Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 20. Juli 2017
Zurück zur Übersicht
19.07.2017

EU exportierte im ersten Quartal 2017 weniger O+G in Drittländer

Die EU exportierte im 1. Quartal dieses Jahres 1,3 Mio t frisches Obst und 847.973 t frisches Gemüse in Drittländer. Das sind im Vorjahresvergleich 7 % bzw. 8 % weniger. Größter Abnehmer für Obst ist Weißrussland mit 402.986 t, wovon 350.461 t auf Äpfel und Birnen entfallen. An zweiter Stelle steht die Schweiz mit 99.000 t (54.320 t davon Citrus), gefolgt von Norwegen mit 71.689 t (davon 26.631 t Citrus und 23.816 t Kernobst).

Bei Gemüseprodukten sind die drei ersten Bestimmungsländer die Schweiz, Weißrussland und Norwegen. Die Schweiz importierte aus der EU eine umfangreiche Produktpalette in Höhe von 123.697 t . Darunter 32.961 t Kartoffeln, 16.832 t Salate, 13.945 t Tomaten und 13.861 t Kohlgemüse. Nach Weißrussland wurden 96.973 t ausgeführt. Wichtigste Produkte waren Kohl mit 27.602 t und Zwiebeln/Knoblauch mit 12.731 t. Norwegen nahm in diesem Zeitraum aus der EU 50.094 t Gemüseprodukte ab. Davon 9.834 t Kartoffeln und 9.281 t Tomaten.
Insgesamt exportierte die EU im ersten Quartal 2017 in Drittländer ein Volumen von 2,1 Mio t Obst- und Gemüseprodukte im Wert von 1,707 Mrd Euro (+1 %). c.s., Daten: Eurostat /Fepex

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Spargel: Potenzial zum „Superfood“ 19.07.2017
Polen: Deutlicher Rückgang der Apfel- und Birnenernte e... 19.07.2017
Fachaustausch: Biokunststoffe und Bioverpackungen 19.07.2017
Ökolandbau in Niedersachsen wächst – aber nicht überall 19.07.2017
VOG: Ausklang der Vermarktungssaison mit wiedererwachte... 18.07.2017
Tesco nimmt Erzeugern zusätzlich 80 Tonnen Kirschen pro... 18.07.2017
Glyphosat-Zulassung: Zukunft ungewiss 18.07.2017
Ökolandbau: "Anbaufläche auf Rekordhoch" 18.07.2017
Spanien: Erdbeer-Saison mit Plus von zwei Prozent beend... 17.07.2017
Schweiz: Spargel gehört zu umsatzstärkstem Gemüse 17.07.2017

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

09.06.2017

ASKADO: Inhabergeführte erfolgreiche Unternehmensgruppe sucht Leiter zentrale Logistikprojekte / Supply Chain (m/w)

24.05.2017

IFCO: Manager of Strategic Marketing (f/m)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 28/2017

Risiko-Management immer wichtiger

DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert

NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus

SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
28 14.07.2017 04.07.2017 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
29/30 28.07.2017 18.07.2017 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 11.08.2017 01.08.2017 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
33 18.08.2017 08.08.2017 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
34 25.08.2017 15.08.2017 • Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.08.2017

International Congress on Hazelnut

The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...

21.08.2017

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...

24.08.2017

BIOFACH JAPAN + Organic Expo

BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.

30.08.2017

anufood china

Powered by Anuga

05.09.2017

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

06.09.2017

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

06.09.2017

3rd International Strawberry Congress

This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.

alle Events ansehen
To Top

Branchennachrichten

Einzelhandel

Fruchthandel

Logistik

Übersee

Produktion

Tipps und Links

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2017 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.