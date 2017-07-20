EU exportierte im ersten Quartal 2017 weniger O+G in Drittländer

Die EU exportierte im 1. Quartal dieses Jahres 1,3 Mio t frisches Obst und 847.973 t frisches Gemüse in Drittländer. Das sind im Vorjahresvergleich 7 % bzw. 8 % weniger. Größter Abnehmer für Obst ist Weißrussland mit 402.986 t, wovon 350.461 t auf Äpfel und Birnen entfallen. An zweiter Stelle steht die Schweiz mit 99.000 t (54.320 t davon Citrus), gefolgt von Norwegen mit 71.689 t (davon 26.631 t Citrus und 23.816 t Kernobst).
Bei Gemüseprodukten sind die drei ersten Bestimmungsländer die Schweiz, Weißrussland und Norwegen. Die Schweiz importierte aus der EU eine umfangreiche Produktpalette in Höhe von 123.697 t . Darunter 32.961 t Kartoffeln, 16.832 t Salate, 13.945 t Tomaten und 13.861 t Kohlgemüse. Nach Weißrussland wurden 96.973 t ausgeführt. Wichtigste Produkte waren Kohl mit 27.602 t und Zwiebeln/Knoblauch mit 12.731 t. Norwegen nahm in diesem Zeitraum aus der EU 50.094 t Gemüseprodukte ab. Davon 9.834 t Kartoffeln und 9.281 t Tomaten.
Insgesamt exportierte die EU im ersten Quartal 2017 in Drittländer ein Volumen von 2,1 Mio t Obst- und Gemüseprodukte im Wert von 1,707 Mrd Euro (+1 %). c.s., Daten: Eurostat /Fepex
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.