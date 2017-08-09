EU-Binnenhandel: Spanien größter O+G-Lieferant

Nach Daten von Eurostat erreichte der EU-Binnenhandel von Januar bis September 27,2 Mio t (-1%) Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 24,308 Mrd Euro (+3%). Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen auf Gemüse 14,1 t (+1%) und 11,19 Mrd Euro (+3%). Wichtigste Produkte waren Kartoffeln mit 4,7 Mio t (+9%) und Tomaten mit 2 Mio t (-6%).
Frische Früchte erreichten ein Volumen von 13 Mio t (-3%) mit einem Umsatz von 13,118 Mrd Euro (+3%). Hauptprodukte in diesem Segment waren Bananen, Citrus und Äpfel. Der Handel mit Bananen ging mit 1,9 Mio t und 1,484 Mrd Euro um jeweils 4% zurück; Citrusfrüchte erreichten 1,7 Mio t (-7%) und 1,155 Mrd Euro (-2%) und Äpfel 1,5 Mio t (-16%) und 1,159 Mrd Euro (-8%). Spanien exportierte in die anderen EU-Mitgliedsländer in diesem Zeitraum 8,4 Mio t Obst und Gemüse. Damit liegt es im Ranking auf dem ersten Platz, gefolgt von den Niederlanden mit 5,3 Mio t (-1%); Belgien 2,7 Mio t (+1%); Frankreich 2,7 Mio t (-6%) und Italien mit 2,6 Mio t (+8%). Umsatzmäßig erreichte Spanien 8,426 Mrd Euro (+3%); die Niederlande 6,321 Mrd Euro (+2%); Italien 2,525 Mrd Euro (+4%), Belgien 2,171 Mrd Euro (+10%) und Frankreich 1,813 Mrd Euro (+7%). Auf der anderen Seite importierten die EU-Mitgliedsstaaten von Januar bis September 2016 ein Volumen von 11,3 Mio t (+8%) Obst und Gemüse aus Drittländern im Wert von 11,648 Mrd Euro (+9%). Fepex/c.s.
KRÄUTER UND SALATE
Trend zu Vielfältigkeit, Bio- und ganzjähriger Verfügbarkeit
HEIDELBEEREN
Ungebrochen im Aufwind
LOGISTIK
Kein Unternehmen kommt ohne Digitalisierung aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
