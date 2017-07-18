Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 18. Juli 2017
17.07.2017

Eosta: Neue Hauptniederlassung und Logistikzentrale wird gebaut

Foto: VolkerWessels Vastgoed bv

Bis Mitte 2018 soll das Projekt abgeschlossen sein, teilt der mit dem Bau betraute Immobilienentwickler VolkerWessels Vastgoed mit.

Insgesamt soll das neue Logistikzentrum des niederländischen Bio-Spezialisten Eosta, das entlang der Autobahn A12 im LogistiekPark in Waddinxveen entsteht, eine Fläche von 19.500 m² besitzen. Dazu wurde eine Kaufübereinkunft mit dem Unternehmen Elof European Logistics getroffen, Eosta schließt einen Mietvertrag ab. Wie es heißt, soll die Mietdauer für das Objekt bei mindestens 15 Jahren liegen. Nachhaltige Betriebsführung und zirkuläre Wirtschaftskreisläufe stehen in dem Logistikzentrum im Fokus.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
