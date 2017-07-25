EHI: Dr. Thomas Schwetje von Coop Schweiz im Interview zum Thema "App in die Küche"

Die Coop hat im Februar die Kulinarik- und Rezept-Plattform „Fooby” gelauncht. Wie Dr. Thomas Schwetje, Head of Marketing and Digital Services, in einem Interview mit dem EHI Retail Institute erklärte, werde mit der neuen Marke Fooby kanalübergreifend die kulinarische Kompetenz von Coop Schweiz in den Mittelpunkt gerückt.
Aktuelle Foodtrends werden aufgegriffen, Hintergrundinformationen zu Produzenten und Gastronomen vermittelt, Tipps und Tricks für die Küche sollen unterstützen und eine Vielzahl trendiger Rezepte inspirieren. Das sei im Internet, über eine App, das dreimal jährlich erscheinende Magazin, in der wöchentlichen Coopzeitung und vor allem am PoS möglich. Besonderen Wert habe man auf die sehr hohe kulinarische Anmutung des Auftritts sowie auf die nahtlose Vernetzung der Medienkanäle mit dem PoS und den Heimlieferservice gelegt, heißt es weiter.
DEUTSCHLAND
Wetterextreme erschweren Start in die Sommersaison — Zusätzliche Hilfsmaßnahmen gefordert
NIEDERLANDE
Datenqualität 2.0 im Fokus
SPANIEN
Unterschiedliche Saisonentwicklung bei Sommerobst
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|14.07.2017
|04.07.2017
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|28.07.2017
|18.07.2017
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Heidelbeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
