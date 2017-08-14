EFC welcomes BelOrta as new shareholder and Belgium licensed partner

BelOrta, a Belgium fruit and vegetable cooperation, joined the European Fruit Cooperation (EFC) as shareholder and Belgium licensed partner for the brands Kanzi®, Greenstar® and Migo®.



EFC is a cooperative venture between Koninklijke Fruitmasters in the Netherlands, WOG (Württembergische Obstgenossenschaft) Raiffeisen e.G. in South Germany and new partner BelOrta in Belgium. EFC works for approximately 1,600 fruit producers who together represent a yearly turnover of EUR 330 million. Ilse Hayen, CEO of EFC: “We are proud and happy with our new shareholder and licensed partner in Belgium. BelOrta is a strong commercial organisation with a clear and inspiring vision on the worldwide future of fruits and vegetables. This partnership will further strengthen our position in the market”. Filip Fontaine, CEO of BelOrta: ”We are excited to join this outstanding club of leading professionals. It’s the completion of a next step in our evolution in fruits. This partnership perfectly fits in our long term strategy of innovation and adding club varieties to our assortment”.