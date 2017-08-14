EFC welcomes BelOrta as new shareholder and Belgium licensed partner

BelOrta, a Belgium fruit and vegetable cooperation, joined the European Fruit Cooperation (EFC) as shareholder and Belgium licensed partner for the brands Kanzi®, Greenstar® and Migo®.
EFC is a cooperative venture between Koninklijke Fruitmasters in the Netherlands, WOG (Württembergische Obstgenossenschaft) Raiffeisen e.G. in South Germany and new partner BelOrta in Belgium. EFC works for approximately 1,600 fruit producers who together represent a yearly turnover of EUR 330 million. Ilse Hayen, CEO of EFC: “We are proud and happy with our new shareholder and licensed partner in Belgium. BelOrta is a strong commercial organisation with a clear and inspiring vision on the worldwide future of fruits and vegetables. This partnership will further strengthen our position in the market”. Filip Fontaine, CEO of BelOrta: ”We are excited to join this outstanding club of leading professionals. It’s the completion of a next step in our evolution in fruits. This partnership perfectly fits in our long term strategy of innovation and adding club varieties to our assortment”.
EUROPÄISCHE UNION
Notfallmaßnahmen gegen angespannte Situation bei Sommerobst gefordert
BIRNEN
Italien startet mit durchschnittlichen Mengen — Spanien erwartet größere Volumen
FORSCHUNG
Neue Projekte bringen Produktion, Transport und Lagerung voran
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|11.08.2017
|01.08.2017
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Europäische Sommerbirnen
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|33
|18.08.2017
|08.08.2017
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Emmeloord, NL, 13.-14.09.2017)
• Produkte am POS: Erbsen
|34
|25.08.2017
|15.08.2017
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 06.-08.09.2017) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|35
|01.09.2017
|22.08.2017
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|36
|08.09.2017
|29.08.2017
|• Herbstsaison in Italien
• Nachhaltigkeit im Grünen Sortiment
The International Society for Horticultural Science – in short ISHS – is a truly global network comprising over 53,000 individuals, universities, governments, institutions, libraries and commercial companies, thousands of whom...
The success of the previous editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments and...
BIOFACH JAPAN, the oldest daughter of the World Organic Trade Fair BIOFACH in Nuremberg, has taken place in Tokyo since 2001. It is the only exhibition in Japan for this sector.
Powered by Anuga
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Asia’s fresh produce hub
This congress offers the unique combination of commercial strategy and scientific research.