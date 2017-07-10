Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 10. Juli 2017
Edeka reagiert auf Andre Kramers Schild zum G20-Gipfel - Spende an Hamburger Obdachlose

Comedian Andre Kramer hatte am 6. Juli ein Foto gepostet, auf dem er ein Schild mit der Aufschrift: „Ich bin Anwohner und gehe nur kurz zu Edeka. Danke" trägt. Edeka hatte darauf geantwortet: "Bleib Zuhause. Wir bringen dir was. Bitte.", wie Business Insider meldet.

Kramer habe mit dem Foto nur auf die Situation vor Ort in Hamburg aufmerksam machen und keinen Profit daraus schlagen wollen. Er habe Edeka vorgeschlagen, dass die für ihn bestimmten Lebensmittel an die Obdachlosen an der Reeperbahn gespendet werden. Wie es heißt, habe sich Edeka dazu innerhalb kürzester Zeit bereit erklärt.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
